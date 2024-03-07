'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get Mymanu translation earbuds for an extra 20% off
Traveling and working abroad can open up a world of social and professional possibilities. While it's always great to challenge yourself to learn a new language, the new-age power of real-time translation makes communicating with an even wider range of people than ever before possible.
For a great tool to help you out, these award-winning Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds are on sale for just $160 (reg. $157) with code ENJOY20 through March 10th only. Designed to translate audio from over 37 different languages, Mymanu's CLIK S earbuds are reportedly able to help users connect with at least over 2 billion other people.
The earbuds work in conjunction with the MyJuno app, which helps users speak and write in any of the languages supported by the platform. In addition to promising pristine audio quality, the earbuds are also designed to support other uses like non-translation-based earbuds might. In fact you can use your Mymanu CLIK S earbuds to listen to music, take calls, check text messages, notifications, and more.
Discover what propelled the judges at the 2019 CES Innovation Awards to honor these progressive and unique listening devices. Water-resistant, they're well suited for adventures. Coming compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, and other voice-based assistant tools — these translation earbuds can also seamlessly blend into your workday, offering helpful translation services all along the way.
The Mymanu earbuds come with up to 30 hours of battery life per full charge. They are also compatible with iOS and Android devices, which is quite convenient.
Until 11:59pm Pacific on March 10th, these award-winning Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds are on sale for just $160 (reg. $157) with code ENJOY20.