'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get the gist of top-selling books in 12 minutes with this $50 app
There isn't always time to read the books you've been looking forward to. You might have a few minutes on your lunch break or a little downtime during your commute, but that might not be enough time to dedicate to a full-sized book. That's a big investment for a book you don't even know you'll like.
If you want to get the main ideas from popular books without the heavy time investment, try 12min. 12min is a learning platform for the busy book lover. Instead of reading a book bit by bit, you could get key insights and main ideas from thousands of best-selling books. And instead of paying $362 for a lifetime subscription, you can get a lifetime 12min Premium Plan for only $50.
Your to-be-read pile might already be available with 12min. Keep in mind, 12min doesn't give you the same experience as reading a full book, but that could be a good thing. The insights you get access to cover the key points from books spanning 24 categories, including Personal Development, Science and Technology, Business, Biographies, and more. If the summary excites you, then the full book might be worth the time.
Listen or read each book insight in just 12 minutes. There are already summaries of over 2,500 best-selling non-fiction books, so you may have quite a lot to peruse.
Users can select microbooks based on their preferences, and the 12min team synthesizes them into comprehensive summaries. 12min even has support for three languages: English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Make sure to check out the daily reading suggestions and quizzes at the end of each microbook to help you retain what you learned.
Learn from a book without needing to read the whole thing. For a limited time, you can get a 12min Premium lifetime plan for $50.