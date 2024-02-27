Get the gist of top-selling books in 12 minutes with this $50 app

Learn from best-sellers without reading them with this $50 app. StackSocial

There isn't always time to read the books you've been looking forward to. You might have a few minutes on your lunch break or a little downtime during your commute, but that might not be enough time to dedicate to a full-sized book. That's a big investment for a book you don't even know you'll like.

If you want to get the main ideas from popular books without the heavy time investment, try 12min. 12min is a learning platform for the busy book lover. Instead of reading a book bit by bit, you could get key insights and main ideas from thousands of best-selling books. And instead of paying $362 for a lifetime subscription, you can get a lifetime 12min Premium Plan for only $50.

Your to-be-read pile might already be available with 12min. Keep in mind, 12min doesn't give you the same experience as reading a full book, but that could be a good thing. The insights you get access to cover the key points from books spanning 24 categories, including Personal Development, Science and Technology, Business, Biographies, and more. If the summary excites you, then the full book might be worth the time.

Listen or read each book insight in just 12 minutes. There are already summaries of over 2,500 best-selling non-fiction books, so you may have quite a lot to peruse.

Users can select microbooks based on their preferences, and the 12min team synthesizes them into comprehensive summaries. 12min even has support for three languages: English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Make sure to check out the daily reading suggestions and quizzes at the end of each microbook to help you retain what you learned.

Learn from a book without needing to read the whole thing. For a limited time, you can get a 12min Premium lifetime plan for $50.