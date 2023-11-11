'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get these comfy stereo wireless headphones for just $25
Finding a great pair of wireless headphones is not always easy. At least, not if you want affordable, comfortable, water-resistant stereo headphones with a long battery life. Fortunately, you can get a pair of open-ear conduction stereo wireless headphones for someone on your gift list this year, on sale until Nov. 16 for just $25.
These wireless stereo headphones use bone conduction technology, so they can sit comfortably on top of your ears instead of having to wedge them snugly inside of your ears, while still delivering excellent audio straight to your inner ears. They're featherlight, yet designed to fit securely.
These wireless headphones give you up to six hours of continuous run time. That will get you through an entire workday of videoconferencing or a marathon streaming session on your computer or mobile devices.
The headphones also feature ambient sound awareness, which ensures that you can still hear important sounds such as traffic noises or alerts. That, together with a water-resistant rating of IPX6, make them perfect headphones for all types of outdoor fitness activities, such as sports, walking, jogging, or cycling.
These headphones are compatible with both iOS and Android, making it so easy to make and take calls, as well as interact with apps. They even come with a USB charging case and cable.
Gift this open-ear conduction stereo wireless headphones by Nov. 16 to get a 68% discount now.