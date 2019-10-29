Getting AirPods Pro? Here's why you should get AppleCare+ as well

Apple has streamlined its entire iPad lineup to replace your laptop ZDNet's Jason Cipriani tells Karen Roby that the base-model iPad is more capable than ever thanks to a recent update. Read more: https://zd.net/2NdaomS

On Monday, Apple announced its newest wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro. The $250 wireless earbuds are the most expensive we've seen from Apple, and also the most capable. The Pro version of the extremely popular AirPods includes active noise cancellation, a new transparency mode, improved sound, and a new design. However, if you're going to pay $250 for some wireless earbuds, you should also consider paying $29 for two years of AppleCare+ coverage.

Apple published a support page that shows how much it will cost to replace an AirPods Pro or the charging case should you lose it or your dog decides it looks like a chew toy.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Without AppleCare+, replacing an AirPods Pro will set you back $89 per earbud. If you need to replace the charging case, that'll cost you $89 as well.

The price for AppleCare+ is $29, and with that, you get an extended warranty as well as coverage for accidental damage. With AppleCare+ a damaged AirPods Pro or charging case will cost $29 to replace. That's a fairly significant savings even if you have to replace an earbud on two different occasions. You're given two "incidents" with the AppleCare+ fee, meaning you can replace two earbuds, or the charging case twice, or any combination and still play the lowered replacement fees.

Unfortunately, AppleCare+ doesn't cover lost or stolen AirPods Pro, so you'll have to pay the $89 replacement fee if you lose an earbud. A lost charging case will cost you $99.

Did you order the AirPods Pro? If so, did you opt for AppleCare+? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page. Neither the author nor ZDNet were compensated for this independent review.