Save 39% on the Gigabyte A5 K1 gaming laptop

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Finding a great deal on a gaming laptop can be tricky, especially if you're looking for a solid graphics card. The Gigabyte A5 K1 laptop is an excellent device that offers that solid graphics, decent storage, and more. Right now, you can pick it up at Newegg for only $729, saving you $470.
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this model, and the device some with abundant features. Under the backlit keyboard, the AMD Ryzen 5600H mobile processor is capable of running heavy games, so you can play top hits like Stray or Elden Ring. Plus, with 16GB RAM, you'll get speedy responses in-game.
Plus, you get great storage for the price, as this laptop offers 512GB PCle Gen3 SSD for your storage needs -- that's hard to beat.
My personal favorite spec on this laptop is the graphics card. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU can handle almost. Sure, you could opt for a laptop that offers a 3070 or even a 3080, but that will skyrocket the price. The 3060 offers excellent graphics for the price point on this laptop.
You'll get a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The laptop also comes with Black Friday Price Protection, so if the price drops again -- something we don't foresee -- Newegg will automatically refund you the price difference via your original payment method.
You'll want to add this $729 laptop to your cart today -- we don't know when this sale will end. ZDNET also covers the best laptop deals on the market right now, if you'd like to shop around for other great deals.