GitHub for mobile is generally available

GitHub for mobile, a fully-native GitHub experience on iOS and Android, is now generally available, the Microsoft-owned GitHub announced Tuesday. With the app, developers can handle tasks like managing incoming notifications, reviewing code, merging pull requests and sharing feedback.

GitHub doesn't expect to see developers writing code on their mobile devices, Dana Lawson GitHub's VP of Engineering and Product, said to ZDNet when the application launched late last year. However, building digital products largely comes down to the kind of collaboration that can happen on the go.

"A lot of the software development lifecycle is that collaboration point," Lawson said. "Writing the code is the icing on the cake."

The response to the beta release of the app has been strong, GitHub said. In the last few weeks alone, beta testers have commented on, reviewed and merged over 100,000 pull requests.