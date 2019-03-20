Google Brazil announces third cohort of acceleration program

Google Brazil has selected the group of startups selected for the third cohort of the local version of the company's Launchpad Accelerator program.

The companies will work with the technology giant for three months, starting in April. One of the selected startups is Accountfy, a venture developing a software-as-a-service tool for financial planning and analysis, as well as developer of small business accounting platform Agilize.

Other selected ventures to be accelerated include Blu365, a startup working on consumer-focused debt negotiation, consumer loan platform Rebel and Social Miner, a company developing technology that predicts e-commerce buying behaviors.

Estante Mágica, a free platform that encourages students to become writers, has also been selected, as well as Gesto, a startup using data science to manage healthcare policies and SmarttBot, a platform geared at investment in the stock exchange.

The new companies will have early access to new technologies developed by Google and will receive between $20,000 and $100,000 in product credits from the company. Under the program, the startups will develop specific projects through mentoring by Google staff and market specialists.

According to Google, there are plans to bring international startups to take part in this year's residency program in Brazil. These will be alumni of the company's previous acceleration programs that will be at a more advanced development stage and are interested in accessing the Brazilian market.

The Launchpad Accelerator initiative has already worked with 14 Brazilian startups. Google operates the program in countries including the US, Japan and Israel, having recently announced the launch of the program in Mexico.