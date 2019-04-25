Google Chrome tip: Block annoying web notifications

You've no doubt had this happen countless times already this week. You browse to a website and you get a notification offering the chance for you to get more notifications. Something like this (although this one is from a handy test site):
Hate them? Want them gone? Not a problem if you use Google Chrome!
Here's how:
- Click on the three dots button (top-right of the browser window)
- Click on Settings
- Click on Advanced
- From the Privacy and security section, click on Content settings...
- Click on Notifications
- Finally, click on Ask before sending (recommended) to change it to Blocked
- You're done!
Just this one tweak has dramatically streamlined my browsing experience. Try if out for yourself!
