Google Chrome tip: Block annoying web notifications

One of the biggest roadblocks I find to fast web browsing these days is the plethora of annoying notifications that websites offer me. Fortunately, Google Chrome offers a quick and easy way to block them.

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: Google

You've no doubt had this happen countless times already this week. You browse to a website and you get a notification offering the chance for you to get more notifications. Something like this (although this one is from a handy test site):

Example notification

Example notification

Hate them? Want them gone? Not a problem if you use Google Chrome!

Must read: iPhone battery draining fast after installing iOS 12.2? Here how to diagnose the problem and get more battery life

Here's how:

  1. Click on the three dots button (top-right of the browser window)
  2. Click on Settings
  3. Click on Advanced
  4. From the Privacy and security section, click on Content settings...
  5. Click on Notifications
  6. Finally, click on Ask before sending (recommended) to change it to Blocked
  7. You're done!

Just this one tweak has dramatically streamlined my browsing experience. Try if out for yourself!

How to speed up Google Chrome and make the... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 7

See also:

Related Topics:

Cloud Mobility Enterprise Software Artificial Intelligence Hardware

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3