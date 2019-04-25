Google Chrome tip: Block annoying web notifications

You've no doubt had this happen countless times already this week. You browse to a website and you get a notification offering the chance for you to get more notifications. Something like this (although this one is from a handy test site):

× 2019-04-25-11-35-57.jpg

Hate them? Want them gone? Not a problem if you use Google Chrome!

Here's how:

Click on the three dots button (top-right of the browser window) Click on Settings Click on Advanced From the Privacy and security section, click on Content settings... Click on Notifications Finally, click on Ask before sending (recommended) to change it to Blocked You're done!

Just this one tweak has dramatically streamlined my browsing experience. Try if out for yourself!

