Google Chrome will soon let users build custom AI-generated themes, including US cities

The introduction of custom AI-generated wallpapers was a big development on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and now Google is giving a little AI love to its Chrome browser.

It was just a few days ago that Google announced a "Help Me Write" AI feature was headed to Chrome. But now it appears Chrome users will soon have the ability to create a custom AI-generated theme for their browser. The feature was first spotted by X, formerly Twitter, user Leopeva64, who dove deep into the code of the latest unreleased Canary version of the browser.

Also: Why Google's cheaper Pixel 8 is the real star of its Android phone lineup

Like on the Pixel 8, the feature starts off by asking the user to choose a theme. But the themes are quite a bit more robust than what's offered for Google's flagship phones. Under the subjects tab, the X post shows, there are categories like Buildings, Food, Everyday Objects, Nature, Space, US Cities & Parks, and more.

Those categories expand into further options to choose from. Buildings, for example, breaks down into Airport, Cafe, Castle, Lighthouse, Office, and so on. Everyday Objects shows dozens of household objects that a theme can be built around. Under Space, you can build a theme around Constellations, Satellites, Moon, Sun, Stars, Solar system, Spaceships, and more.

US cities is the category I'm most excited to see. A glance shows options for Arches National Park, Chicago, the Grand Canyon, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and the Everglades among others.

Also: Google's Gemini continues the dangerous obfuscation of AI technology

Once that theme is selected, the user can even further fine-tune their theme with color and mood options -- say, a steampunk sad Chicago in blue hues or an expressionist romantic airport with red tones.

Since the feature isn't actually live yet, we don't have an idea of what the wallpapers might look like. But I found myself creating dozens of wallpapers with the Pixel 8 Pro, and it appears Chrome's version will only be better.

Given how long things usually take from first appearing in Chrome's code to actually being deployed for use, it seems likely we'll see a full rollout of this feature within the coming months.