Google Cloud makes sole-tenant nodes available in beta

Google Cloud on Thursday announced the beta availability of sole-tenant nodes on Google Compute Engine.



That means customers can have an entire Compute Engine server dedicated to their use. Typically, cloud computing suppliers use a multi-tenant architecture, which means that customers share computing resources.

Having single-tenant nodes available is preferable in certain cases. For instance, an organization may have to comply with regulatory requirements to keep their compute resources physically isolated.

Google Cloud customers can manually select where to launch instances, or they can use a placement algorithm that automatically finds the optimal location. Customers pay for the nodes they use on a per-second basis.