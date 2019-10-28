Google has made an offer to buy Fitbit: Report

Nervous about Google? Here’s how to replace some of the most popular services From mobile phones to search to email, Ed Bott explains what privacy-friendly alternatives are available. Read more: https://zd.net/2WnIvN7

According to Reuters, Google wants to buy Fitbit. Reportedly, Google made an undisclosed bid to buy the fitness band and smartwatch company that helped pioneer the wearable industry.

Both Google and Fitbit did not respond to a request for comment. We'll update with more information should we hear anything.

Google's Wear OS platform has struggled to see wide adoption, while Fitbit's once-dominant approach to wearables has struggled to keep up with the feature set and appeal from dedicated smartwatches from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

Google has yet to release a watch of its own, and instead has relied on licensing Wear OS -- the same way it does Android -- to partners like Fossil and Huawei. For the past few years, rumors and speculation about a Pixel-branded watch have remained persistent, but none of them have materialized.

By acquiring Fitbit, Google would have a proven team and product lineup that would hopefully help the company finally make the leap into competing directly with the Apple Watch.