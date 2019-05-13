Google I/O wrap-up, Garmin Forerunner 245 and 945, Jabra takes on Bose & Sony (MobileTechRoundup show #469)

Google held its annual event last week and you can go to US carrier stores today to buy its new Pixel. Neither host has this phone, but we have plenty more in hand to talk about on MobileTechRoundup show #469.

Google reveals Pixel 3a and 3aXL

Android Q Beta 3 – very iOS-like

Google I/O wrap up

Google Assistant on-device NLP video demo

Kevin goes Garmin and Pixel 3XL: why?

Android Studio has an easier Chrome OS install and a recommended Chromebooks list

All Chromebooks will also be Linux laptops going forward

First thoughts of the Samsung Galaxy S10e

Jabra Elite 85h ANC headphones

Powerbeats Pro reviews live

Running time: 76 minutes

