Google I/O wrap-up, Garmin Forerunner 245 and 945, Jabra takes on Bose & Sony (MobileTechRoundup show #469)

Google held its annual event last week and you can go to US carrier stores today to buy its new Pixel. Neither host has this phone, but we have plenty more in hand to talk about on MobileTechRoundup show #469.
- Google reveals Pixel 3a and 3aXL
- Android Q Beta 3 – very iOS-like
- Google I/O wrap up
- Google Assistant on-device NLP video demo
- Kevin goes Garmin and Pixel 3XL: why?
- Android Studio has an easier Chrome OS install and a recommended Chromebooks list
- All Chromebooks will also be Linux laptops going forward
- First thoughts of the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Jabra Elite 85h ANC headphones
- Powerbeats Pro reviews live
Running time: 76 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 88MB)
