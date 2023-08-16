Google Photos will offer AI assist for collaborating on your favorite memories

Google Photos

If you're a Google Photos user, you'll soon be getting a new way to relive your favorite moments. Starting today, Google is introducing a new look for the app's "Memories" section. Instead of just relying on Google to select the photos and scrolling through, users will now have a lot more flexibility -- including the ability to collaborate on memories.

The app does have a Memories section at present, which scrolls important Google-selected moments across the top carousel. This feature, which organizes photos into folders for easy browsing, is currently used by more than half a billion people every month, Google says.

The new view allows for a little more creativity. With the updated Memories section, users can add or remove specific photos, start a group of their own, rename a group that Google makes, and see their photos in a scrapbook-like layout.

Feel like you're not creative enough to name your memory folders? You can get an assist from AI. A feature from Google Labs will use AI to generate titles for your photo groups. Just click "Help me title" and AI will respond with several suggestions for what the folder should be called. If you don't like the offerings, you can add hints to steer the AI a little more in the direction you want. "We know this feature won't always get things right," Google said in a blog post, "so your feedback will help improve the suggestions over time."

And you don't have to relive these moments alone. Users can invite others to collaborate and add their own photos to a Memories timeline, essentially a shared photo album. The created timeline can be shared to social media accounts as a photo, and -- in the coming weeks -- as a video.

For now, the new Memories view is only available in the US, but it should be coming to other markets in the next several months.