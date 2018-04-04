Google Voice gains Wi-Fi calling beta test

Google Voice lives on: A new beta enables Voice users to make Wi-Fi calls from phones, Chrome and other devices.

By for iGeneration | | Topic: Mobility

Google on Wednesday began beta testing Wi-Fi calling with Google Voice. Wi-Fi calling currently supports Android and web, with iOS support coming soon, Google said.

google-voice-ios.jpg
Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Wi-Fi calling will enable Google Voice users to reduce phone call roaming charges and have better connection if Wi-Fi is available. Of course, calls have to be made from the Google Voice app.

To make calls over Wi-Fi and mobile data, turn on Wi-Fi calling in Google Voice settings, then make the call from the Google Voice app.

You can apply for Google's Voice Public Beta program for Wi-Fi calling by filling out this form, and Google will contact you after.

You can read more about the beta test here.

Apple event: See the new iPad (pictures) SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 38

Related Topics:

Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All