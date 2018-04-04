Google Voice gains Wi-Fi calling beta test

Google on Wednesday began beta testing Wi-Fi calling with Google Voice. Wi-Fi calling currently supports Android and web, with iOS support coming soon, Google said.

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Wi-Fi calling will enable Google Voice users to reduce phone call roaming charges and have better connection if Wi-Fi is available. Of course, calls have to be made from the Google Voice app.

To make calls over Wi-Fi and mobile data, turn on Wi-Fi calling in Google Voice settings, then make the call from the Google Voice app.

You can apply for Google's Voice Public Beta program for Wi-Fi calling by filling out this form, and Google will contact you after.

You can read more about the beta test here.