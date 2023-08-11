'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Grab these real-time translation earbuds for $100 right now
Planning to travel this year? You may want to pick up a pair of the Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds, which have a built-in app that translates speech in real time.
The earbuds use MyJuno, a proprietary app that offers real-time speech-to-speech, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech translation and one-to-one or group conversation by speech or text (Wi-Fi or data required). Mymanu was a 2019 CES Innovation Awards honoree.
Along with quick translations, the app also includes a clipboard that shows all translations in text form, and a phrasebook and dictionary that saves frequently used phrases.
And since the dual-sided CLIK buttons let you listen to your favorite music in HD sound, answer calls, and read texts and notifications -- all for 30 hours -- you don't need to pack another pair of headphones on your trip.
With this deal, you'll get the translation earbuds, six memory foam ear tips, and a charging case.
Get these Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds for just $100 (reg. $157) from StackSocial during the site's Back To School Sale, now through August 13.