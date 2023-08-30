'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Grammarly's new AI tools for students roll out for back-to-school season
For over a decade, Grammarly has been a go-to tool for proofreading text. Now, by further harnessing generative AI, Grammarly has expanded its scope of assistance with new AI-powered features designed to help students throughout the entire writing process.
In late July, Grammarly first announced its AI-powered student features, which include ideation prompts, feedback prompts, auto-citations delineating generative AI use, and AI guideline reminders. Now, one month later, Grammarly for Students is live.
Also: The best laptops for college students right now
On the landing page for Grammarly for Students, the company claims it has "Everything you need to ace your assignments." There, you can learn more about all the individual features and get started by signing up for Grammarly.
The ideation prompt feature enables students to help brainstorm plans for writing papers or assignments with prompts like "brainstorm topics for my assignment" or "build a research plan for my paper."
Grammarly says this feature encourages students to collaborate with AI instead of having the technology do all the work for them.
The feedback prompt feature allows Grammarly to offer students feedback on their work as they write. The notes Grammarly might provide include "evaluate the strength of a thesis statement" or "explore counterarguments," according to the company.
The feedback will also include explanations students can leverage to make the corrections, learn from their mistakes, and build their writing skills over time.
Also: The best Chromebooks for back-to-school: Expert tested and reviewed
Both the ideation and feedback prompts are free for users but are limited to 100 monthly prompts. If more prompts are needed, users can opt for Grammarly Premium, which gives users up to 1,000 monthly prompts for both features.
The auto-citation feature is meant to help students credit the appropriate sources for their work when leveraging generative AI. With auto-citations for ChatGPT, students can easily credit the chatbot for its assistance with essays.
An auto-citations feature for Grammarly's generative AI will go live in September.
Also: Google's Duet AI for Workspace can create presentations, write emails, and attend meetings for you
Finally, AI guideline reminders are now live throughout the site and are meant to help students remember how to use AI responsibly.
Grammarly isn't the only company releasing AI in time for this back-to-school season.
Recently, Chegg partnered with Scale AI to develop proprietary large language models (LLMs) to develop a personalized learning assistant. Quizlet also launched four generative AI tools for studying this month.