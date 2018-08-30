Headset deal: Just $14 each with this exclusive code

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate. Plus: You'll find more Cheapskate deals on CNET.

Take a peek around the cube farm. Are your people struggling with worn, ugly old headsets? Sure, you'd love to replace them (the headsets, not the people), but who's got the budget for that?

You do. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Vtin 2-in-1 Headset is just $13.99 when you apply promo code 3XP9VVZW at checkout. It normally sells for $22 -- and that code is good for multiple quantities.

What's more, a virtually identical model sold under the Mpow brand runs $24, and that's around what you'd pay for any number of other, similar headsets.

The Vtin is an on-ear job with a noise-cancelling boom mic and rotating memory-foam ear cups (which make for slightly easier storage/transport, not that that's really a big deal for a desk-minded headset).

It can plug directly into a 3.5mm stereo jack (phone, tablet, etc.), but there's also an extension cable that adds inline controls and a USB plug -- the latter intended for PC connectivity. Those controls consist of four clearly labeled buttons: mute, mic on/off and volume up/down.

I don't have a set of these, so I can't speak to the sound quality or comfort. However, some 600 Amazon customers collectively rated the headset 4.2 stars out of 5 -- a solid score.

How trustworthy are those ratings? Review analyzer Fakespot says the vast majority are legit, while ReviewMeta says you need to toss out nearly half of them -- but the remaining 300 or so still average out to 4.2 stars.

Make no mistake, a $14 headset probably won't match what you'd get from a Jabra or Plantronics. But if you don't have Jabra or Plantronics money in the budget, now you have a much more affordable option.