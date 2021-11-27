Why you can trust ZDNet
Here's the perfect gift for anyone with a PC, Mac, iPhone, or Android, and it doesn't break the bank

And even if someone has one of these, they could do with another.

This is that time of year when people are busy looking for gifts for friends and family.

Socks.

After shave.

Chocolates.

How about giving someone a gift that will keep them and their data safe?

That's a gift that will keep giving throughout 2022 and beyond.

So, how do you give someone added security, without breaking the bank?

Give an Yubico Yubikey security key.

So, what is a YubiKey?

A YubiKey is the ultimate line of defense against having your online accounts taken over. And with prices starting at $45, it's one of those indispensable gadgets for the 21st century.

A hardware authentication device made by Yubico, it's used to secure access to online accounts, computers, and networks. The Yubikey 5 Series look like small USB flash drives and come in a range of different connectors -- USB-A, USB-C, and USB-C and Lightning combo. There are versions that also include support for NFC.

It offers two-factor authentication (also known as multi-factor authentication or two-step verification) for hundreds of online services, from Facebook, Google, and Twitter, to more specific services such as Coinbase, Salesforce, and Login.gov. Your YubiKey can also be used to secure password storage services such as Bitwarden Password Safe , and LastPass.

And the great think is that if someone already has one, you've got them a backup key (which I highly recommend having).

There are two models of YubiKey that I highly recommend.

YubiKey 5 NFC

2021-11-27-17-02-28.jpg

First is the YubiKey 5 NFC. This not only features a USB-A r USB-C connector (depending on the version you buy), but it also has built-in NFC capability, making it a great choice for laptops, desktops, iPhone, and Android devices.

$45 at Amazon

YubiKey 5Ci

2021-11-27-17-02-45.jpg

This YubiKey features a USB-C connector on one end and a Lightning connector on the other. It's the perfect for iPhone/iPad/Mac users as it covers it all.

Perfect for those who don't need NFC capability.

$70 at Amazon
