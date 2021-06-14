Here's why you should restart Google Chrome at least once a week

One of the biggest mistakes I see people who use Google Chrome do is run the browser for days, weeks, and sometimes even months without restarting it.

see also The best browsers for privacy If you’re like most people, you’re probably using Google Chrome as your default browser. It’s hard to fault Google’s record on security and patching but privacy is another matter for the online ad giant. Read More

I know of a few people who only ever restart the browser when it crashes, or an update forces a reboot of their computer. This is a bad idea, not only because it allows Chrome to eat system resources over an extended period, but also because it delays the installation of important security updates, leaving your system vulnerable to attack.

I say we should all make Monday morning a time for a weekly Chrome reboot.

Must read: Dumping Google Chrome: Three things you need to do if you're serious about it

"But what about all my tabs?"

Yes, I heard the screams. Loud and clear.

Fear not, Google Chrome as a built-in feature to feed your tab habit, that will allow all your tabs to survive a reboot?

On Windows or Mac, click on the three dots ⋮ and then on Settings. Scroll down to On startup and make sure that Continue where you left off is selected.

Now your hoard of tabs will be preserved on reboot or restarting the browser. One caveat is that any private Incognito windows will be lost.

If you notice that the three dots ⋮ have the word update next to them, this tells you that there's a new version of Chrome waiting to be installed, and the color of these dots tells you how far behind you are.

Green: An update was released in the last 2 days

Orange: An update was released around 4 days ago

Red: You're at least a week behind with your updates

So, begin the week with a fresh restart of Chrome.

If you want to push the boat out, make Monday morning the time you restart your whole computer, because you'll be amazed at how much fresher and faster it can feel, especially if you are someone who keeps it running for weeks.