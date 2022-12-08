Holiday deal alert: Score a Samsung Galaxy Watch for up to 39% off

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Looking for the perfect smartwatch this holiday season? Skip Apple and Google -- Samsung can get you that great smart fitness tool. Best of all, you can score one of their signature watches and save some cash as a part of Best Buy's "Always-On" Samsung Wearables sale.
Whether you're looking for a rugged design to handle those tough mudder sporting events or just looking for a stylish piece that will monitor your pilates or yoga session, there's a smartwatch deal for everyone on your list. Check out the deals below, and add them to your cart today to score some great savings.
While it's the older sibling to the Galaxy Watch 5, the Watch 4 is a great smartwatch that can track your fitness and offer an Advanced Coach Running feature. It comes with an upgraded OS where you can use the 44mm screen to take calls, respond to messages, and more as an extension of your smartphone.
On top of the OS, the watch offers trip detection, women's health tracking, and the Samsung SmartThings app connection to help you control your Samsung smart home from your wrist.
The newest and greatest of the Samsung family features a specialized location system that utilizes Galileo, GLONASS, and GPS to know your exact location while you're on a trail run, cycling session, and more. An upgraded sapphire crystal glass screen keeps the watch screen tough and safe.
While the Galaxy Watch 4 features an impressive battery life, the Watch 5 offers improved battery life to keep you going for days. Plus, it comes with enhanced sensors to make sure that you can keep a more accurate tab on your heart rate, O2 levels, and your workout.
If you're looking for the toughest watch on the market right now, Samsung is one of the top contenders. Its titanium shell is designed to withstand cycling, hiking, and just about any kind of physical activity that you can put it through.
The watch offers the same features as the Watch 5 but includes better battery life and enhanced GPS offerings so you can head out into more rugged territories.