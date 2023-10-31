How Apple's new M3 silicon compares to the M1 and M2 chips - from GPU cores to transistors

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Apple yesterday announced its new M3 chipset. The announcement came only 15 months after the announcement of its previous chip family, the M2, in June 2022.

That's four months faster than the M2 announcement, which came 19 months after the M1 was announced in November 2020.

Breaking with tradition, Apple also announced an entire chip family, consisting of the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. The high-end double-chip Ultra model has only been announced for the M1.

Apple silicon chip family comparison

To help you visualize the differences between the chip families, we've produced this single chart. Note the relative family performance differences.

That's data from Apple and does not call out which chips perform against which chip, but it would seem that they're measuring overall family performance -- with the exception of the M1 Ultra.

