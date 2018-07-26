How Credit Karma has leveraged the cloud to innovate

Credit Karma CTO Ryan Graciano explains how the business has used Google Cloud Platform resources to quickly build new products. [Cloud TV]
By Stephanie Condon
| July 26, 2018 -- 19:22 GMT (12:22 PDT)
| Topic: Cloud TV - Video Series
