How iOS 15 can help you sleep better

As with all new iOS releases, the update contains a bunch of cool features that are easy to overlook because Apple doesn't make them obvious.

And one such feature is Background Sounds.

What is Background Sounds? Here's how Apple describes it:

Plays background sounds to mask unwanted environmental noise. These sounds can minimize distractions and help you focus, calm, or rest."

You can find Background Sounds by going Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Background Sounds.

There you get access to a bunch of settings.

First, you can enable Background Sounds by tapping the toggle.

You can also choose from six different sound options:

Balanced Noise

Bright Noise

Dark Noise

Ocean

Rain

Stream

You can also choose the volume for the background sound that's playing, and whether it will play when other media is playing (I thought this was weird initially, but having it actually works well), and whether it continues to play when the iPhone is locked.

This is a brilliant feature, and I've used it dozens of time already.

It's perfect for blocking out sounds when on public transport or out and about, and I find the ocean or rain sounds great when trying to go to sleep in hotel rooms in unfamiliar cities.