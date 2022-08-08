How to integrate Google Calendar with Slack

Slack is my go-to app for communication and collaboration. I use it with a number of clients to stay current on what's going on within an organization, to collaborate with teams and to make my workflow considerably easier.
I also depend on Google Calendar, which I use extensively for my editorial calendar. Given that, why not combine the two? By adding the app to Slack, you can enjoy the following additional features:
For those who depend on both Slack and Google Calendar, this is a must-have integration. The app is free to use and can be installed in all of your Slack workspaces (although you do have to install it on a workspace-by-workspace basis).
Before I continue with the installation of the Google Calendar app, know that you can only install this app in workspaces where you have installation privileges. If you don't have those privileges, you'll have to request the installation from your Slack admin.
With that said, let's install the Google Calendar app on Slack.
The first task is to log in to your Slack workspace in either the Slack app or the web version.
From the left navigation sidebar, under Apps, click "Add apps" (Figure 1).
Conveniently enough, you should see the Google Calendar app on the resulting page (Figure 2).
Click Add and your default web browser will open to the app page, where you must click Add to Slack (Figure 3).
In the resulting window (Figure 4), click Allow and, when prompted, select the account that will be associated with Slack.
You will then have to again click Allow to complete the installation.
Let's say you want to see today's events in your Google Calendar. For that, type:
You will be presented with a list of all events for today.
To see tomorrow's events, type:
To manage the Google Calendar app settings, type:
Hit Enter and you'll see all of the options available for the app (Figure 5).
To add an event to your Google Calendar from Slack, click the Google Calendar entry under Apps in the left sidebar. In the resulting window (Figure 6), you can easily create an event by selecting a date and clicking Create Event.
In the resulting pop-up (Figure 7), add the details for your event and click Create.
And that's all it takes to integrate your Google Calendar with Slack. For anyone who depends on both services, this simple app will make your daily workflow a bit easier.