How to share folders across your network from Fedora Linux

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Fedora Linux has become one of my go-to Linux distribution suggestions for users of all types and skill levels. Not only is it very user-friendly, but it's also reliable, secure, and offers a rather elegant desktop.
One thing I appreciate about Fedora is how easy it makes sharing folders across a network. This comes in very handy whether you're on a company or home network, so you can share files with co-workers or family members, without having to email them or set up an FTP server on your network.
Also: The best Linux laptops
Now, the work that went into simplifying this process doesn't just come by way of the Fedora team but also thanks to those who've worked hard on making the GNOME desktop as user-friendly and rock-solid as it is. In the end, what matters is that sharing files and folders to those on your network couldn't be any easier.
Let me show you how it's done.
What you'll need: The only thing you'll need is a running instance of Fedora. I suggest you use an up-to-date version (such as the upcoming release of Fedora 38).
Also: 8 things you can do with Linux that you can't do with MacOS
That's all you need. Let's do our best Jean Luc Picard and make it so.
The first thing is to log in to your Fedora desktop and open the file manager app (called Files).
In your home directory, you'll see a folder named Public. Double-click that folder and you should see a blue bar across the top with a Sharing Settings button. Click that button.
The next thing to do is enable sharing. You'll see an ON/OFF toggle at the top right corner. Click to enable Sharing.
Next, you'll want to change the name of the device. By default, the name will be a long string of characters (which is the hostname of your computer).
Also: The best Linux distros for beginners
Click the pencil icon associated with that name, type the new name for the device, and hit Enter on your keyboard.
Click the File Sharing entry and, in the resulting popup, click the ON/OFF slider until it's in the ON position. Next, enable Require Password and type a password that will be used to access the shared folder. Finally, click the ON/OFF slider for your chosen network until it's in the ON position.
Close the File Sharing popup and then close the Settings app.
Also: The most important reason you should be using Linux at home
You should now be able to see the Fedora Public folder on your network. If you don't, you might have to log out of Fedora and log back in (especially if you changed the device name). Click the entry and you'll be prompted for the password you created during the share setup.
That is all there is to enabling file sharing on Fedora Linux. This might be the easiest, most reliable network share you've ever used.