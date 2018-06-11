VPN: Why you should hide your IP address

The US isn't in this year's World Cup. But it's still the most popular sporting event in the world. Here's how to watch it over the internet.

Fox Sports has exclusive English broadcasting rights in the US and will show every game. Specifically, the games will be shown on the Fox and FS1 channels. If tu hablas español, then you can watch some games on Telemundo and eight games on NBC Universo.

Watching sporting events over the internet used to be difficult. Now, thanks to internet TV packages, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Now, it's almost as easy to watch the World Cup over the internet on the above channels as is it on satellite or cable.

You can also watch the games with live-streaming on FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app, the Fox Soccer Match Pass app, TelemundoDeportes.com, and Telemundo Deportes en Vivo app.

You can use any of the big five live-TV streaming services or Fubo to watch the World Cup. In many markets, however, you can't see all the games live. Instead, they'll only be available on demand. If you want to try before you use, each service offers a free, seven-day trial.

I've tried all these networks, and for general TV watching, I prefer Sling TV and YouTube TV. Now, on to the networks and the World Cup.

How to stream the World Cup 2018 online

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's cheapest, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes Fox, FS1, and Telemundo. You'll need to spring for the $60-a-month Go Big plan to also get NBC Universo. With only a handful of games on Universo, unless your team is one of the ones covered, it's not worth the extra money. For live local channels in your area, click here to check availability .

Fubo

Fubo costs $20 for the first month, then $45 per month, and it includes Fox, FS1, Telemundo, and NBC Universo. This network's name may make you think it's all football, all the time, but while it does cover sports like a rug, it's also a general TV streaming network. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of Fox in your area. Fubo also offers Spanish, and Portuguese language packages.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes Fox, FS1, and Telemundo -- but not NBC Universo. Check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40 Access plan includes Fox, FS1, and Telemundo, and the $5-a-month Español Pack will net you NBC Universo. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page. Despite the name, you can stream PlayStation on almost all the major streaming devices.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and FS1, but neither the Blue nor Orange plan include Telemundo or NBC Universo. You can get NBC Universo (but not Telemundo) with the $10-a-month Best of Spanish TV add-on. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of Fox in your area.

Sling International offers multiple packages that will carry all the World Cup matches with commentary in the following: Arabic ("Arabic Mosaic") for $25 per month; "French Bouquet" for $15 per month; "World Sports" for $10 per month; "Polish Basic" for $20 per month; "Polish Mosaic" for $30 per month; Portuguese/Brazilian for $25 per month; "Brazilian Globo + PFC" for $30 per month; or "Brazilian Mega" for $35 per month. If your native language is French or Portuguese, the World Sports package is the most affordable way to watch all 64 matches of the World Cup, at $10 per month

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is currently available in dozens of major metro markets. It costs $40 a month and includes Fox, FS1, Telemundo, and NBC Universo. It also offers the best recording service options of the big five streaming networks.

BBC

If you have a home in the UK, but find yourself in the US for the matches, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to watch the BBC coverage of the World Cup. You simply use the VPN to hop to a UK point-of-presence and use the BBC iPlayer.

So, are you ready for some "football?" Get your internet TV ready to run and enjoy! Go England!

