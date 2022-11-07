Alissa Kumarova/Shutterstock

Zorin OS might well be one of the finest Linux distributions on the market. Not only is it easy on the eyes, but it's also easy on the mind.

With a very well-designed interface and all the tools you need to be productive and entertained, Zorin OS makes a strong case for the best distribution for all types of users.

One of the features, found in the latest version, that sets Zorin OS apart from so many other Linux distributions is the recently introduced Windows App Support.

This feature includes a database that is used to:

Detect Windows installer files.

Provide help with installing apps.

Recommend native alternatives.

Also: Zorin OS puts on a masterclass for what a desktop operating system should be

According to the lead Zorin OS developer, Artyom Zorin, "These improvements help take the guesswork out of running your favorite apps and games, regardless of which platform they were originally developed for."

I want to show you the ins and outs of the Windows App Support feature found in Zorin OS 16.2.

One thing to keep in mind is the "magic" behind this rests on the shoulders of the Wine compatibility layer and PlayOnLinux. It adds a few extra "tricks" on top of that, but the hard work of the Wine and PlayOnLinux developers have helped to make this possible.

How to use the Zorin OS Windows App Support feature, so you can have your cake and eat it, too

Requirements

The only thing you'll need for this is a running instance of Zorin OS 16.2. You can deploy this either on a computer or laptop or even run it as a virtual machine. You can download either the Pro ($39.00) or the Core (Free) version of the OS. If your machine is particularly old, you can opt to go the Lite route (also free).

1. Open the Windows App Support Log in to Zorin OS and click on the Zorin OS "Z" icon at the bottom left corner of the desktop. Click System Tools > Windows App Support. Also: The 5 best Linux distros for beginners: You can do this

The Zorin OS 16.2 includes Windows App Support added by default. Image: Jack Wallen

2. Install Windows App Support On the first run, the app store will open where you can click Install to add Windows App Support to Zorin OS. You'll be prompted for your user password for the installation to continue. Once the installation is done, close the app store.

Installing Windows App Support is but a click away. Image: Jack Wallen

3. Open PlayOnLinux Click the Z menu again, click Windows Apps, and then click PlayOnLinux. In the resulting window, click Install and a new window will appear to display all of the Windows apps that can be easily installed on Zorin OS.

4. Install a Windows app Locate an app to install, select it, and click Install. Do note that some applications will require a CD for installation. Once you've clicked Install, a new wizard will open to install the application. During the installation, a virtual drive will be created and if any remaining pieces need to be installed, it will be taken care of automatically.

All of the apps you can install via PlayOnLinux. Image: Jack Wallen

Once the app is installed, you'll find it listed in the Z menu where you can launch and use it.

Also: How to choose the right Linux desktop distribution

An even easier method

Because the Zorin OS Windows App Support feature works to detect Windows installer files, you can simply download an .exe installer to your local drive and double-click on it to launch the installation. If you don't find an app you want to install within PlayOnLinux, just download it to your Downloads folder and double-click it. Not only is this method simpler, but it's also faster. The only caveat is to find the download for the app in question.

It doesn't matter which way you go. With the help of Windows App Support in Zorin OS 16.2, you can eat your cake and have it, too, because you can use a more reliable and secure operating system while also running Windows apps.