HP launches HP Presence, aims to expand reach into meeting rooms

HP is launching a portfolio of collaboration and conferencing systems as it aims to bolster hybrid work arrangements.

The portfolio, HP Presence, includes meeting space bundles, PCs, 4K cameras, audio and video bars and microphones as well as room controllers.

Here's the breakdown of HP Presence offerings:

HP Presence Meeting Space Solutions, a suite of hardware and software designed for large meeting spaces down to huddle rooms. HP's meeting space kit includes:

HP Presence Mini Conferencing PC that has integrated management and HP Wolf Security for Business.

HP Presence Control and HP Presence Control Plus room controllers for adaptive audio.

HP Presence See 4K AI Camera.

HP Presence Audio Video Bar.

HP Presence Hub and HP Presence Talk Satellite Microphones.

The portfolio has integration with Microsoft Teams and Zoom with one-tap launches as well as HP Speaker Frame, which gives every speaker a seat at the virtual meeting.

HP also has speaker tracking technology to move around the room to follow speakers as well as built-in help assistants to report issues.

As for availability, HP Presence Small Space Solution includes HP Presence Control with Audio and HP Presence Mini Conferencing PC will be available in February 2022. A bundle with the 4K AI camera will also be available. Pricing for the bundles will be announced when available.