HP launches HP Pro c640 Chromebook G2 starting at $419

HP updated its business Chromebook G2 line with the latest Intel processors, collaboration enhancements and security management tools starting at $419.

The popularity of Chromebooks has surged amid hybrid work arrangements and Chrome OS is a big reason that the PC market has continued to show strong sales gains. HP, along with Lenovo and Dell, are among the vendors benefiting Chromebook sales.

HP launched the HP Pro c640 Chromebook G2 starting at $419 and HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise G2 at $569. Both systems are available now.

HP Pro c640 Chromebook G2

Among the key items:

The new Chromebooks are powered by 11th Gen Intel processors with Intel Iris X graphics.

The systems have up to 12.5 hours battery life.

HP Fast Charge gets 90% battery life in 90 minutes.

The HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise G2 includes Chrome Enterprise Upgrade for IT admin management and security.

The two HP Chromebooks have a 14-inch HD display or optional FHD display and touchscreen.

HP Pro c640 Chromebook G2 and its enterprise version are less than 16.5mm at the hinges with an aluminum design.

Wi-Fi 6 and HP Extended Range Wireless LAN are included for connectivity.

Front-facing HP camera with 88-degree viewing angle with dual microphones.

Up to 16 GB memory and up to 256 GB SSD.

HP also said Parallels Desktop for HP Chrome Enterprise will be available to deliver Windows 10 on Chromebooks.