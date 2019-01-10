HP teams with PayPal for launch of new Engage POS system, eyes SMB market growth

HP on Thursday made a series of announcements ahead of next week's NRF event, revealing that it's expanding its focus beyond the enterprise to target small and medium sized retailers and hospitality operators. Key to the news is the launch of a new all-in-one point of sale (POS) system, along with a partnership with PayPal for payment processing and services.

Aaron Weiss, VP and GM of Retail Solutions for HP, said the SMB market is an area where HP has not seen a lot of focus or traction to date.

With that in mind, Weiss said HP is now "leveraging the success that we've had in the upper tiers of the retail and hospitality market and bringing that together in a way that addresses needs of SMB retailers and hospitality operators."

On the POS front, HP is releasing the new Android-based HP Engage One Prime, a system that HP says is optimized for SMBs in retail and hospitality, with integrated magnetic stripe reader, NFC and camera-based barcode scanner. Customers have a choice of CPU speed, memory and storage, as well as a bevy of peripheral options. In terms of EMV processing, HP says it's relying on partner companies like PayPal to provide the hardware.

The PayPal partnership will see the two companies offering joint customers a suite of hardware, POS software and payment processing, with out-of-the-box setup and maintenance. HP says it will also work with other payment provider partners, as well as select independent software vendors, to bundle POS software with HP Engage One Prime.

"We saw an opportunity with this product to create a partnership with a key player in this space in payments, and that's with PayPal," Weiss said. "It's an opportunity for us to leverage their leadership with payment services, and their experience and reach with the SMB market. They are also a trusted and recognized brand and they have fantastic customer support as well."

HP said the new POS suite will be available next month.