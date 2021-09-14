HP unveils new IT tools for device management and virtual desktops.

HP unveiled a new portfolio of hardware, software and cloud-based services designed to help IT teams manage and automate a slate of different tasks.

HP Adaptive Endpoint Management is available now while HP Connect for Microsoft Endpoint Manager will be available in December and HP Cloud Endpoint Manager will be rolled out in January.

The tools, according to HP, were created with hybrid work in mind. Employee device management has become exponentially more difficult since remote work was embraced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"HP is helping customers take advantage of true enterprise mobility by removing barriers to cloud management adoption," said Nicole Dezen, vice president of device partner sales at Microsoft.

"HP Connect for Microsoft Endpoint Manager gives the modern device administrator more control over HP specific device features by leveraging Microsoft Graph API for Intune. This demonstrates how new services and applications can be made possible through Microsoft Intune platform extensibility."

HP Adaptive Endpoint Management offers IT managers a way to "modernize and automate how they manage PCs," allowing them to send PCs directly to employees with zero-touch deployment.

"In less than an hour, employees can get to work quickly by simply unboxing their Windows PC and signing on with one-click, where their suite of applications automatically installs, making device setup fast and hassle-free -- all without having to interact with IT," HP explained in a statement.

"HP Adaptive Endpoint Management also frees IT from day-to-day PC management. With the help of HP service experts, the service automatically provisions PCs with Microsoft Autopilot and enforces security policies from the cloud."

HP will also be providing experts who can help with legacy applications via the cloud and the tool works with multiple operating systems and vendors.

HP Connect for Microsoft Endpoint Manager is for IT managers who need to remotely configure, secure, and update the BIOS of HP commercial PCs. It allows managers to "create policies for groups of devices customizing over 100 different HP BIOS settings."

"They can systematically push the desired settings to the correct devices during their initial setup, and change settings remotely as needed -- all through the cloud. HP Connect for Microsoft Endpoint Manager also allows IT to better protect PC BIOS from unauthorized changes, eliminating the risks associated with traditional password-based approaches," HP explained in a statement.

HP Cloud Endpoint Manager was created because HP found that studies showed nearly 60% of IT departments have used virtual desktops since the start of the pandemic. The solution assists IT leaders in deploying and securely managing thousands of HP Thin Clients.

The tool is accessible from any web browser and comes with a dashboard that has information about deployments, device compliance, and server health as well as alerts and other metrics.

Sumeer Chandra, global head and general manager of personal systems services at HP, said HP's new management solutions are automated and scalable for the evolving ways people work.

"HP Adaptive Endpoint Management is the gold standard for managing PCs in hybrid working environments, to help ensure devices are secure, up-to-date, and fully supported," Chandra said.