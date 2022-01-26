Huawei announces Watch GT Runner with advanced heart rate technology and running metrics

Huawei has a powerful smartwatch in the Watch GT 3, but the new Huawei Watch GT Runner takes things to the next level for runners. It has advanced heart rate monitoring technology, its new Running Ability Index (RAI), and professional running programs based upon an impressive amount of testing in Huawei's full-featured testing labs.

While the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches provide solid experiences for recreational runners, these watches are focused on serving as smartphone companions that are charged up daily. The Huawei Watch GT Runner is focused on a running training system with running serving as the central focus of the watch.

The Watch GT Runner has a new Huawei TruSeen 5.0 Plus heart rate monitoring system that uses eight sensors in a circular arrangement. Advanced algorithms and AI learning are used to help optimize the signal while the runner is in motion. Huawei states that the watch is as accurate as a heart rate chest strap.

New sports watches from COROS and Garmin employ dual-band five-system GNSS positioning (GPS/Beidou/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS) and the Huawei Watch GT Runner is the first smartwatch to employ this modern positioning system. The watch is also very light with a polymer fiber body, ceramic bezel, and titanium allow watch crown. The weight of the watch body is only 38.5 grams so you will hardly notice it mounted on your wrist.

Image: Huawei

Data that appears for the runner includes training intensity, training volume, fatigue level, training index, recovery time, RAI, and more so you no longer have to wear a smartwatch on one wrist and a GPS sports watch on another. The data is then used to create custom running plans in the Huawei Health app on your smartphone.

Battery life is rated at 14 days in smart mode with eight days in heavy usage scenarios. More than 100 sports modes, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and more are supported by the watch. The Huawei Watch GT Runner will be available in black or grey for €299.