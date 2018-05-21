Huawei MateBook X Pro available in the US, special offers included

Image: Huawei

The value of the Huawei MateBook X Pro for US customers just took a major leap forward with today's US pricing and availability information.

Last month we tested the Huawei MateBook X Pro and based part of our rating on the only available pricing info, which was European pricing. We now have US pricing and the two available models are $650 and $840 less, not even including the special gift card offer, Office 365 free subscription, and MateDock 2 accessory.

The Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB solid state drive and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 model is available for $1,499.99. The Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB solid state drive and Intel UHD Graphics 620 model is available for just $1,199.99. It is available in space gray or mystic silver from Amazon, Newegg, and Microsoft today. If you purchase one by 10 June, then you will get a $300 gift card from that retailer to use on a future purchase.

Huawei also includes a one year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal and a Huawei MateDock 2. The MateDock 2 provides a USB-A port, USB-C port, HDMI connector, and VGA connector that attaches to the MateBook X Pro via a USB-C cable that is part of the MateDock 2.

Huawei's elegant smartphone design language is found on this device with a fast fingerprint scanner that also functions as the power button. It's high resolution 10-point touchscreen display looks fantastic and works well for business with its 3:2 aspect ratio. The pop-up webcam helps ensure an extra level of security too.

Watching videos on this laptop is quite an experience with the quad-speaker Dolby Atmos system. The MateBook X Pro is rated for 12 hours of video playback, 14 hours of office work or 15 hours of web browsing with its 57.4Wh battery.