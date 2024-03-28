I tested Eufy's new Mach S1 Pro robot vacuum - here's who it's perfect for

The Eufy Mach S1 Pro promises a long list of features. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The Eufy Mach S1 Pro

This robot vacuum has it all, including a mop roller that washes itself while cleaning your floors, ensuring only fresh water is used while mopping.

The Mach S1 Pro is very loud when it's self-emptying and self-washing, the dock is taller than most, and it uses ozone to disinfect its mop roller.

Robot vacuum and mop combination devices seem to be getting better every day. Having previously used robot mops that drag a dirty microfiber cloth all over your floor, I used to find rotating mop pads innovative. But then came the self-cleaning robot mops that have separate tanks for clean and dirty water, ensuring your floors are cleaned only with fresh water.

The Eufy Mach S1 Pro has this kind of mop, and it's the most advanced and high-end robot vacuum and mop I've tested. It's the kind of device that truly has it all: strong 8,000Pa suction power with a rubber brush, a self-emptying charging station, a mopping roller that is continuously washed inside the robot while cleaning, a self-washing and drying station for the robot's mop, an LCD screen at the dock with touch buttons to help you choose a cleaning mode, and even a disinfecting system to ensure the mop stays free of bacteria.

Ultimately, a robot vacuum and mop combo is only as good as how well it cleans. You'll only spend $1,500 on such a device if you can be sure it'll pull its weight in terms of convenience.

But in the time I've been using it, I can say that the Eufy Mach S1 Pro is the most efficient robot vacuum and mop I've tested, both in vacuum and mopping mode. It could remove stains on my floors that my Eufy S9 Pro could not, and proved to have better mapping capabilities than the Deebot X2 Omni, a competitor I've tested with similar features.

It also is a very efficient device; it uses less water per cleaning session than the Deebot X1 Omni, and cleans the same area in less time. While the Deebot X2 Omni cleans my downstairs in about 117 minutes, the Mach S1 Pro does it in 70 minutes without missing a single spot.

The Eufy Mach S1 Pro has a low profile with LiDAR sensors built into the robot's body to fit under more furniture compared to competitors. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Up until now, the older Eufy S9 Pro was my favorite of all the robot vacuums I've tested, the only thing it was missing was a self-emptying dustbin. The Mach S1 Pro improves on everything the Eufy S9 Pro could do, plus it has the self-emptying dustbin the older version lacked.

The roller mop is about as wide as the robot vacuum unit, and it mops floors neatly without leaving streaks or tire tracks. It only mops with clean water, allowing the robot to continuously scrub the mop roller while it moves about your home. I admit, I was skeptical of this system when I first saw it on the Switchbot S10 robot vacuum and mop. It seems like anything could get stuck in it, or the roller itself would wear down with regular use, but this hasn't been the case.

The touchscreen LCD on the dock is also a useful feature. It lets you change from vacuum to mop mode from the base station, something that you'd have to do on the app with other models. I also appreciate the ability to call the robot back to charge whenever you want.

But where does the Mach S1 Pro go wrong?

For starters, it's very loud. The robot is quieter than the older S9 Pro and the Deebot X1 Omni on hard floors, though it can get loud when the suction power is turned up. In addition, the charging station is also very loud.

The first time the robot docked itself to vacuum up the contents of its dustbin, it sounded like it was about to take off into orbit. My toddler wandered into the room where the Mach S1 Pro was to ask it if it was okay. The machine then responded by beginning the very loud process of washing its mop pad, which consists of a series of regurgitating sounds that would have made the other self-washing robot mops in my house clutch their pearls.

The Eufy Mach S1 Pro robot vacuum cleaner and mop Maria Diaz/ZDNET

I can live with loud - I have three young kids, after all -- but it is inconvenient knowing that you can't run it at night because your kids would wake up thinking a plane is landing on the driveway.

The charging station is also very tall. For comparison, the Eufy S9 Pro is about 17.5 inches tall, the Deebot X2 Omni station is 20.5" and the Mach S1 Pro is 26.75" tall. It looks sleek and modern, but it also sticks out.

The only other thing I'm not a fan[ of is what Anker calls the Eco-Clean Ozone. This has the machine produce ozone from tap water, which is used to deep clean surfaces and kill bacteria.

Ozone is a very effective disinfectant; it quickly neutralizes bacteria, viruses, and fungi in seconds. However, ozone in gas form is also a known lung irritant, so I strongly discourage people from buying ozone air purifiers or having a device that uses ozone gas in their homes. I was recently diagnosed with a genetic illness that puts me at risk of fatal lung disease, so I can't chance having a device that could harm me, no matter how well it cleans.

The LCD screen and touch controls on the Eufy Mach S1 Pro's base station. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

I reached out to Anker to inquire about the safety of the production of ozonated water, and the company shared a 600-page report from the TUV Rheinland laboratory. This testing was performed based on the IEC and UL standards, and the Mach S1 Pro passed the "Radiation, toxicity, and similar hazards" clause, which includes ozone production. The highest amount of ozone measured during testing was 0.67 parts per million (ppm), which is well within the safety zone of the IEC standard of 5 ppm, making it harmless to human health.

Of course, I still decided to test the Eufy Mach S1 Pro, ozone, and all, but I toggled off the Eco-Clean Ozone feature in the Mach app after the first cleaning. As an overly cautious person, I appreciate that you can turn it on or off.

Based on performance, the Eufy Mach S1 Pro is worth every single dollar of the $1,500 it costs. This is a robot vacuum and mop that does it all and does it well. Watching the Mach S1 Pro gracefully glide around my house, picking up every strand of pet hair and not getting tangled in socks, stuff my kids left behind, or cables, had me brimming with excitement.

If you want an efficient yet effective robot vacuum that can auto-clean itself, this is one to consider. But if you want a vacuum that can operate during quiet hours and won't emit any potential irritants (though you can always turn off Eco-Clean Ozone), then I'd advise you to check out one of ZDNET's other, tested vacuum and mop combos.