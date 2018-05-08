IBM, Red Hat couple containers for hybrid cloud deployments

IBM and Red Hat said they will expand a partnership to better combine containers and hybrid cloud platforms.

Under the partnership, IBM will extend its IBM Cloud Private and IBM Cloud Private for Data and middleware to Red Hat's OpenShift Container Platform and Certified Containers.

Joint customers will more easily couple IBM and Red Hat wares in hybrid cloud deployments. IBM has retooled its architecture and moved its entire software portfolio to container technologies.

The companies said:

IBM Cloud Private can deploy containers across Red Hat.

Developers will be able to use IBM's cloud services for AI, blockchain and Internet of things.

IBM and Red Hat will serve as a integrated hybrid cloud platform.

IBM also said that IBM PowerAI, the company's deep learning toolkit, will also be available on Red Hat's operating system.

Red Hat and IBM are two of the larger open source software players and their partnership dates back to 1999. In 2002, IBM and Red Hat outlined an enterprise Linux partnership and the two companies have been advancing hybrid cloud development.

