IFA 2019 wrap-up of phones, watches, and Chromebooks (MobileTechRoundup show #480)

We were a bit surprised by the amount of news coming out of IFA 2019 last week so spent most of MobileTechRoundup show #480 covering the new phones, watches, and more.
- Galaxy Fold fixes
- Press get more hands-on with the Huawei Mate X
- LG announces LG 8X, hands-on V50 Dual Screen cover
- Motorola One Zoom announced: $450
- Nokia at IFA: some feature phones and some smart phones
- Garmin announces four new watches
- Fossil reveals IFA 2019 WearOS lineup
- Sonos Move portable speaker
- Galaxy S10e and DeX for a week: Kevin likes it
- IFA: Four new Acer Chromebooks starting at $249
Running time: 75 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 87MB)
