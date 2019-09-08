IFA 2019 wrap-up of phones, watches, and Chromebooks (MobileTechRoundup show #480)

IFA was held in Berlin last week with news of new phones, improved foldable phones, new watches, and more. Kevin is also using a Galaxy S10e and has been very happy with the experience.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

We were a bit surprised by the amount of news coming out of IFA 2019 last week so spent most of MobileTechRoundup show #480 covering the new phones, watches, and more.

motr-logo1

 Image: ZDNet

Running time: 75 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 87MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Huawei Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3