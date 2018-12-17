BUILD WHAT'S NEXT | A ZDNet Multiplexer Blog What's this?

Infographic: Big Data and the Cloud

The Cloud is proving instrumental for big data processing, and spend continues to go up.

By for Build What's Next | | Topic: Build What's Next

googlecloudbigdatainfographic.gif

Related Topics:

Big Data Analytics
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

More from Mark Samuels

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3