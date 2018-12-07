Infographic: Cloud demand

CXO
Data center automation, IT skills, IoT and digital transformation: Research round-up
mul-ti-plexer-er. noun. A device, in electronics, that synthesizes disparate data signals into a single, uniform output. ZDNet Multiplexer merges various perspectives, media types, and data sources and synthesizes them into one clear message, via a sponsored blog.
ZDNet Multiplexer allows marketers to connect directly with the ZDNet community by enabling them to blog on the ZDNet publishing platform. Content on ZDNet Multiplexer blogs is produced in association with the sponsor and is not part of ZDNet's editorial content.
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This infographic illustrates how much cloud investment has increased in the past few years and how much it continues to increase.
Join Discussion