Intel head in Brazil steps down

The Brazil country manager at Intel, Mauricio Ruiz, has left the company after two decades of service.

At the helm since 2016, Ruiz left the company in October 1, 2019. His interim replacement is consumer and retail director Gisselle Ruiz y Lanza and Intel expects to make a decision regarding a permanent placeholder in eight weeks' time.

"I've left Intel's general management and am officially on sabbatical (if I can) until the end of 2019," the executive wrote, in a LinkedIn post.

"I have a lot to thank Intel for all the opportunities to grow and become the executive I am today," he added.

Ruiz joined Intel from Netscape in 1999, as an account manager. He then climbed through the ranks and held roles such as business director, where he worked with clients from multiple industry segments. He then became a sales director for multinational and local sales to PC, server and embedded manufacturers in Brazil before getting promoted to the top post.

Meanwhile, at AMD, there were changes in the senior management this week, with Sergio Santos taking over as general manager for the company's Brazil operation. This follows the departure of the previous incumbent, Roberto Brandão, in February 2019.