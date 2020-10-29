Intel lifts lid on Rocket Lake's Cypress Cove core architecture

Back in early October, Intel announced that 11th Gen Core S-Series Ice Lake desktop processors would start hitting the shelves and PCs in Q1'21. In advance of this release, Intel is today offering up more information about the cores that sill power this line of processors.

The cores -- codenamed Cypress Cove -- consist of 10nm Ice Lake cores that have been back ported to 14nm, combined with the Tiger Lake Graphics architecture.

Why the back-port from 10nm to 14nm? Since these are desktop processors aimed at high clock speeds rather than energy or thermal efficiencies, Intel can go for the lower-cost, higher-yield architecture.

What's Intel's target audience for these chips? Those looking for high clock speeds.

"Games and most applications continue to depend on high frequency cores," the press release states. "Better performance is required to drive high framerates, a foundational element of achieving lower latency – this is where frequency matters and why we will keep pushing the limits."

So, what do Rocket Lake chips with Cypress Cove cores bring to the table?