Intuit buys Mailchimp for $12 billion, eyes end-to-end SMB platform

Intuit said it will acquire Mailchimp, an email marketing company, in a deal valued at $12 billion as it rounds out its platform for small and mid-sized businesses.

The cash and stock deal lands shortly after the acquisition of CreditKarma.

According to Intuit, the acquisition of Mailchimp will enable it to build an "end-to-end customer growth platform" for SMBs. Intuit added that its SMB platform will enable businesses to go online, market, manage customer relationships and get analytics while managing cash flow.

In addition, Mailchimp and QuickBooks will integrate data to better target customers.

Mailchimp has 13 million users global, 2.4 million monthly active users and 800,000 paid customers. The company also has data stores and AI tools that can be integrated with Intuit.

Intuit said that Mailchimp will be accretive to its fiscal year non-GAAP earnings. The Mailchimp purchase is part of Intuit's strategy to place big bets to drive SMB growth and disrupt the market.