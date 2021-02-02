Intuit buys OneSaaS to bolster QuickBooks Commerce

Intuit said it will buy OneSaaS, a company that specializes in omnichannel sales data.

OneSaaS, based in Sydney, Australia, will be folded into Intuit's QuickBooks Commerce. QuickBooks Commerce is aimed at small businesses looking to sell into multiple channels with their products.

For QuickBooks, largely known as the ERP system for small businesses, the move into commerce is notable since it enables Intuit to offer sales tracking, inventory management and fulfillment across channels in addition to its core financial software.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated omnichannel efforts and forced small businesses to go digital quickly. The digitization of all businesses has been a boon to companies such as Shopify and Square to name a few.

OneSaaS has been a part of the QuickBooks App Store since 2014 and integrates with Xero, BigCommerce, Wix, FreshBooks, Sage Accounting, Etsy and a bevy of other software and platform providers. OneSaaS platform aims to connect business apps and automate functions across multiple functions.

Here's a look at the connections enabled by OneSaaS.