iPad (2022) vs. iPad Air (2022): Which one's really better for you?

Apple might have more individual tablet models out now than at any other time in its history. Confusing things further is the fact that some lines, including the two we'll be looking at today, have converged to the point where it's hard to tell them apart just by looking at them. That said, big differences in internal components, peripheral support, and overall capabilities mean these seemingly identical devices are better for very different users with very different priorities. Our goal today is to help you decide, based on your own personal needs and budget, which of these two models is the best fit for you.
iPad (2022)
iPad Air (2022)
Display
10.9-inch IPS running at 2,360 x 1,640
10.9-inch IPS running at 2,360 x 1,640
Apple Pencil support
Supports Apple Pencil (1st gen)
Supports Apple Pencil (2nd gen)
Processor
A14 Bionic
M1
|Physical connectivity
|USB-C charging and data port, Nano-SIM tray (cellular models)
|USB-C charging and data port, Nano-SIM tray (cellular models), magnetic connector
|Storage options
|64GB, 256GB
|64GB, 256GB
|Cameras
|12MP rear camera; 12MP ultra-wide front camera
|12MP rear camera; 12MP ultra-wide front camera
|Wireless connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (cellular models)
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G (cellular models)
Colors
Silver, blue, pink, and yellow
Space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and blue
Battery
10 hours of web browsing or video watching on Wi-Fi
10 hours of web browsing or video watching on Wi-Fi
|Price
|Starting at $400
|Starting at $500
Apple's iPad line has been a popular way to keep kids entertained and educated for the better part of a decade. The standard-model iPad is more than enough tablet for this purpose. It matches the iPad Air in every way that matters for a youngster, including screen size, battery life, local storage, and connectivity. While it doesn't feature the magnetic connector included with the iPad Air that lets that model connect with Apple's Magic Keyboard, the standard iPad does support the new Magic Keyboard Folio, which offers nearly all of the same capabilities, and turns the device into a homework powerhouse.
Despite the iPad Air technically being a more premium device than the standard iPad, the standard iPad features a slight upgrade to its Bluetooth connectivity that the iPad Air doesn't: The iPad Air uses Bluetooth 5.0, while the standard iPad uses the newer Bluetooth 5.2. The jump between the two versions isn't revolutionary, but the newer 5.2 protocol offers faster pairing and longer battery life through improvements to transmission efficiency. Both of these enhancements could be handy for someone who's constantly pairing new headphones, keyboards, or other peripherals with their iPad.
Apple's iPad has supported the Apple Pencil for several generations now. However, Apple chose not to add support for the newer, second-generation Apple Pencil to this updated iPad. Instead, it continues to support the older first-generation Apple Pencil, just like its predecessors. The only problem is that the first-gen Pencil is designed to charge via its built-in Lightning connector and the latest iPad has switched its power/data port to USB-C. This means you'll need an adapter cable to connect and charge your Pencil, adding more hassle and another thing to forget. If this doesn't bother you, or you never planned to buy an Apple Pencil at all, you can save some cash by ignoring Apple's somewhat questionable decisions on stylus support.
More: iPad 2022 (10th Gen) review: A confusingly good iPad
Despite their physical similarities, there's a major gap between the processing power housed in the standard iPad mentioned above, and the iPad Air. That's because the iPad Air's latest update uses the same M1 chip that Apple used in its MacBook and Mac Mini lines. This laptop-class CPU provides far more oomph than most tablet apps will ever need, ensuring you can get work done without slowdown no matter how many tabs you have open, or how intense your creative processes are. Even photo and video editing on the iPad are now a real possibility thanks to its M1 core.
As mentioned above, the standard iPad's Apple Pencil implementation leaves a bit to be desired. However, the iPad Air provides all of the same convenience as the iPad Pro thanks to its included magnetic connector. This little extra makes it possible to use and charge Apple's second-generation Apple Pencil, which sticks right to the side of the tablet for easy charging and travel. The newer stylus also features a matte finish and angular design that makes it more pleasant to hold in the hand and less likely to roll away on you. If you plan to use your iPad of choice as a drawing tablet, note-taking device, or for any purpose that requires a stylus, the extra price difference might be worth it for this one upgrade alone.
Apple's Magic Keyboard is a big part of the reason why you might now consider iPad as a legitimate replacement for your laptop or desktop. The Magic Keyboard Folio supported by the standard iPad gets you most of the way there by adding a trackpad and physical keyboard to your device, but it's missing the floating cantilever hinge that makes it viable to use your iPad as a literal lap-top device, as well as the USB-C pass-through port that provides connectivity for peripherals like external storage, wired input devices, and more.
More: iPad Air (2022) review: So good I almost regret buying my iPad Pro
