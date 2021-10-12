Jabra announces new Evolve2 75 with advanced ANC and focus on hybrid work

Image: Jabra

We just opened up the office and it's clear that the global pandemic has changed the face of office work. Hybrid work options are available for most employees with connectivity and video calling performance standards. Jabra has several office headset options with the Evolve2 75 offering the latest and greatest technology.

The new Jabra Evolve2 75 was engineered specifically for hybrid work with Jabra's Advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology coming to the Evolve line of headsets. This advanced ANC functionality provides the end user with the option to fully adjust the level of noise cancellation they are comfortable with while also offering HearThrough and more through the Jabra MySound application.

Specifications

Microphones : Eight

: Eight Speakers : 40mm

: 40mm Wireless range : 30m/100 feet

: 30m/100 feet Multiple device connectivity : Two devices (computer and phone)

: Two devices (computer and phone) Battery life: Up to 24 hours talk time, 36 hours of music (less with ANC on).

A Microsoft Team variant with a dedicated Teams button is available. A busylight is positioned around the earbuds so that visitors to your workspace can see that you are on a call. The Evolve2 75 will be available for $349 starting on 15 October.

Jabra didn't just incorporate new technology for this hybrid work headset, but the company also incorporates a new dual-foam technology and comfort pattern to make the headset comfortable for extended wear. Comfort is extremely important when you spend half of your day on Teams calls and office staff will greatly appreciate this improvement.

The retractable boom mic is also 33% shorter than the Evolve 75 and it tucks away in the headset when not in use. The boom arm meets Microsoft's Open Office requirements when flipped down in performance mode too.