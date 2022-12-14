'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Whether you find yourself tucked away in a cubicle, adventuring in the outdoors, or on the bench press trying to hit your new max, the need for good music is everywhere. Thankfully, these Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are seeing a massive 48% discount this holiday season at Best Buy. With fully adjustable active noise cancellation, finding a pair of wireless with capabilities like these can be a tough task.
With 5.5 hours of battery life within the earbuds, and up tot 25 hours with the charging case while taking advantage of the active noise cancellation these earbuds provide, you can listen to your favorite songs and podcasts all day long. In addition to the powerful battery within these earbuds, the sound is produce with 12mm speakers and 6 microphones with wing protection so you won't have to worry about being heard when you need to make a call.
With the Sound+ app working hand-in-hand with the Jabra headphones, you can full customize your experience and find the perfect level of noise cancellation. But, the app isn't only useful to adjust the noise cancellation, it also works to help find the perfect fit and seal with your Jabra earbuds.
Where these earbuds sacrifice in battery life, they more than make up for it in sound quality and an impressive price that has only been seen once before. At just $119, these Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds are $110 off -- a 48% discount just in time for the holiday season. This sale will last until the end of the year (12/31) so make sure you secure this major deal before it's gone.