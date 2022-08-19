'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Jabra has discounted its earbuds lines to some of the lowest savings to date. One of the best of the lineup, the Jabra Elite 85t true noise canceling earbudsare included in the discounts with 50% off their original price. Right now, you can get the earbuds for only $110, one of the lowest prices it's ever. hit
First introduced in 2020, the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds offer a true, customized noise-canceling experience. They're designed not only for taking phone calls on the go but for making sure you can hear your music and podcasts the way you want them to be heard. They come with MySounds which allows you to customize your audio on top of the active noise-canceling features.
With up to 5.5-hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 25 hours with the handy charging case, you can listen and take calls for hours from anywhere. If you run low on battery life, a quick 15-minute charge will provide you with an additional hour of talking and listening.
If you're looking for one of the best deals available, this earbud set is it. It's only while supplies last. Be sure to buy today in order to take advantage of this amazing deal for $109.