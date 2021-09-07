Jabra reveals three new Elite earbud models to address wide-ranging needs, priced from $79 to $199

Image: Jabra

Jabra, as part of the GN Group, has been involved with sound for 150 years and continues to focus on the best audio experiences for users. While the company continues to update and support the Elite 75t and Elite 85t, Jabra's new 2021 Elite 7 and Elite 3 lineup has something for everyone.

Given that smartphones no longer have 3.5mm audio ports, people are using their smartwatches and GPS sports watches for audio content, and tablets are used regularly for watching video content there is a large market for true wireless earbuds. With Jabra's new lineup, people can enjoy clear calls and good sound quality starting as low as $79 or experience Jabra's best new MultiSensor Voice technolgy for $199.

Also: Jabra Elite 85t review: Powerful ANC in an earbuds form factor, six mics for calls

Jabra stated that the new Pro category is designed for those who want the best of the best for calls and music, allowing users to experience true wireless without limits. The Active category is tailored for sports and active lifestyles, with earbuds that are specifically engineered to stay put when you sweat. The Elite 3 makes up part of Jabra's core category, a new standard for entry-level, on-the-go sound.

Features of the three new truly wireless earbuds models include:

Jabra Elite 7 Pro : The Elite 7 Pro has a MSRP of $199 and includes Jabra's MultiSensor Voice technology that combines a bone conduction sensor with four microphones and advanced algorithms for crystal clear calling. A voice pick-up sensor is included to analyze the types of noise that the microphones are exposed to while jawbone vibrations help transmit the spoken word. ANC is also included with Jabra MySound and HearThrough support. The Elite 7 Pro is 16% smaller than the Elite 75t so they are Jabra's smallest earbuds to date. You still get nine hours of battery life with ANC enabled and we can't wait to try these out.

: The Elite 7 Pro has a MSRP of $199 and includes Jabra's MultiSensor Voice technology that combines a bone conduction sensor with four microphones and advanced algorithms for crystal clear calling. A voice pick-up sensor is included to analyze the types of noise that the microphones are exposed to while jawbone vibrations help transmit the spoken word. ANC is also included with Jabra MySound and HearThrough support. The Elite 7 Pro is 16% smaller than the Elite 75t so they are Jabra's smallest earbuds to date. You still get nine hours of battery life with ANC enabled and we can't wait to try these out. Jabra Elite 7 Active : If you are like me, music is essential to physical activities and the Elite 7 Active, MSRP of $179, is optimized for those with an active lifestyle. Liquid silicone rubber and Jabra's ShakeGrip coating are designed to keep the earbuds securely in place with no wings. An IP57 dust/water resistant rating helps keep these earbuds going with the same amazing nine hours of battery life and ANC support.

: If you are like me, music is essential to physical activities and the Elite 7 Active, MSRP of $179, is optimized for those with an active lifestyle. Liquid silicone rubber and Jabra's ShakeGrip coating are designed to keep the earbuds securely in place with no wings. An IP57 dust/water resistant rating helps keep these earbuds going with the same amazing nine hours of battery life and ANC support. Jabra Elite 3: While there are a massive number of cheap wireless headphones available, you shouldn't have to compromise your listening experience to save a few dollars. The Elite 3 launches at an affordable $79 price point, but still includes 6mm speakers, four microphones for good call quality, Qualcomm aptX support, IP55 dust/water resistance, and a long seven hours of battery life.

In addition to the enhanced features in each model, you can also purchase these soon in various colors. The Elite 7 Pro will be available in Titanium Black, Black, and Gold Beige. The Elite 7 Active will be available in Mint, Black, and Navy. Elite 3 buyers can choose from Lilac, Dark Grey, Light Beige, and Navy.

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra, stated the following:

We are more connected than ever before. The world has also never been noisier, which requires innovative technology to ensure people have clear calls and a superior music experience. At Jabra, we use our many years of experience to push the boundaries of technology, with the launch of our Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active and Elite 3 earbuds as a result. The introduction of these new products signifies huge developments within the market, and we are excited to be at the forefront.

The Elite 3 earbuds are available now from Amazon and Best Buy, although colors may be limited at this time. The Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will be available starting on October 1st.