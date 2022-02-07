Jaguar adds Alexa capabilities for hands-free commands

Alexa voice capabilities are coming to Jaguar Land Rover models thanks to a new software integration update.

The automaker said the integration would be available via a free, over-the-air update to more than 200,000 Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles with Jaguar's Pivi Pro 3.0 infotainment system and a 12-month Online Pack subscription.

The new update will allow drivers to use Alexa voice control to find the nearest coffee shop, play a specific playlist, make calls, check the weather, check smart home devices, and more, hands-free by using their voice. In addition, Alexa's remote skills will be available to use, which allows you to lock/unlock your vehicle or turn on the heat inside your car remotely.

"Customers around the world interact with Alexa billions of times each week, making life easier, more productive, and more fun. We're excited to deliver that same delightful, convenient experience to Jaguar and Land Rover customers – and because Alexa is always getting smarter, new features and capabilities will be added over time and delivered to their vehicles automatically," Christian Mentz, the Head of Alexa Automotive International, said in a statement.

If your vehicle is eligible for the update, you'll see a message displayed on your car's touchscreen. You can then link Alexa through your InControl account by scanning a QR code and following the steps on your phone.

It's important to note that Alexa will only work with a 12-month subscription to Jaguar's Online Pack and a valid Amazon account.

Alexa driver assistance is also available as a voice option from General Motors, BMW, Ford, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler, and more. However, you can always add Alexa capabilities to any vehicle with Amazon's Echo Auto to play music, give you the news, be your co-pilot by connecting to a navigation app, and more.

Amazon initially gave companies access to its Alexa artificial intelligence technology last year, including automakers. Specifically, its Alexa Custom Assistant lets automakers create voice assistants built on Alexa technology. Alexa and the automaker's branded assistant can work together simultaneously to fulfill Alexa-based skills like playing or branded assistant skills like rolling down the window through the service.