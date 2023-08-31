'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
JBL just expanded its mid-range Live headphones lineup. Here's what's new
JBL launched two additions to its mid-range Live lineup: The JBL Live 770NC and the Live 670NC. The Live 770NC headphones are a direct replacement for the Live 660NC headphones, a lightweight and affordable pair of headphones with some premium features.
The JBL 670NC are a new addition to the lineup, as they offer an on-ear fit with the same internal hardware as the over-ear 770NC headphones.
On-ear headphones offer smaller ear cups that sit on top of the wearer's ears, while over-ear headphones sport larger ear cups that cover the entire ear.
Both headphones come with True Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Smart Ambient technology, while the 40mm dynamic drivers are equipped with wireless JBL Spatial Sound technology. The Live 670NC and 770NC will support wireless LE Audio via a future over-the-air update.
The headphones support multipoint connection, autoplay and pause, and a customizable audio experience with Harman's Personi-Fi 2.0. The new JBL Live headphones also offer 50 hours of battery life with ANC on and 65 hours with it off. Speed-charging will deliver four hours of playtime after five minutes of charging.
The Live 770NC and Live 670NC are available on JBL's website in black, white, blue, and sandstone for about $195 (€179.99) and $141 (€129.99), respectively.