John McAfee facing extradition from Spain over tax evasion

John McAfee is facing extradition from Spain over tax evasion charges unsealed by the United States Department of Justice on Monday.

The US is alleging that McAfee earned millions across a period spanning 2014 to 2018, during which he failed to file tax returns. McAfee was allegedly receiving income for spruiking cryptocurrencies, speaking at events, selling the rights for a documentary on his life, and also conducting consulting work.

McAfee allegedly was having payments funnelled into accounts of nominees, for both cryptocurrency and fiat money, as well as having his real-life assets in the names of nominees.

"John David McAfee from on or about January 1, 2018, through on or about April 15, 2019 ... willfully attempted to evade and defeat income tax due and owing by him to the United States of America, for the calendar year 2018, by committing the following affirmative acts, among others: (a) dealing extensively in cryptocurrency; (b) routing his income through cryptocurrency accounts in the name of a nominee; (c) purchasing a yacht and causing it to be registered in the name of a nominee; and (d) purchasing real property and titling, and causing the titling of, that property in the name of a nominee," one of the counts reads.

McAfee is facing a potential maximum of 5 years for each of the five counts of tax evasion, as well as an additional year for each of the five counts of "willful failure to file a tax return".

The Department of Justice unsealed its indictment from June 15, following McAfee's arrest in Spain where he is facing extradition.

McAfee previously said in 2017 that if bitcoin did not hit $500,000 by the end of 2020 he would eat his manhood on national TV. What a way to end the most cursed year.

Related Coverage